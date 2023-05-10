College student hacked dead: Accused arrested from Tangail

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested the prime accused, Saidul Islam, in a case filed over hacking a college student dead, storming into the home at Salna area in Gazipur.
Saidul Islam was arrested from Bhuiyanpur area in Tangail on Wednesday.
ANM Imran Khan, assistant director of RAB's legal and media wing, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo, adding Saidul is being taken to Dhaka.
Earlier on Monday night, Saidul hacked the college student, Rabeya Akter, to death in Salna area of Gazipur and left the mother and three sisters injured as they tried to save her.
The deceased Rabeya Akter, 21, daughter of Abdur Rouf, is honours second year student of Bhawal Badre Alam Government College, while the injured were Insuret Nesa, 50, wife of Abdur Rouf, and the couple's three other daughters Habiba, 18, Khadiza, 15, and Jannat, 13.
Injured Insuret Nesa has been undergoing treatment at a hospital in a critical condition.
The accused, Saidul islam, 25, son of Fazlur Rahman from Moheshtara village of Muktagacha upazila, Mymensing. He is teacher of a madrasha in Dakkhin Salna area and an imam of a local mosque.
The victim's father Abdur Rouf filed a case against Saidul Islam with Gazipur Sadar police station following the incident.
According to the case statement, Abdur Rouf from Srimati area of Homna in Cumilla works at a showroom in Gazipur’s Salna Bazar and also lives with family there.
He appointed Saidul Islam as house tutor to teach her two daughters the Quran. At one point, Saidul Islam sent a proposal to his family to marry Rabeya Akter, which her family refused.
Sources said Saidul Islam also tried to marry Rabeya Akter in various ways even after her family refused the proposal. At one stage, her family forbade him from tutoring the girls at home.
Case statement said Saidul Islam carrying a knife entered the house around 8:30pm on Monday and began stabbing Rabya Akter indiscriminately.
Hearing the scream, her mother and sisters rushed to her. As they tried to prevent him, the youth then stabbed others and escaped.
Victim's father Abdur Rouf said, "Saidul Islam was our house tutor. He taught my two young daughters the Quran. When he proposed to marry my elder daughter, we refused it directly, that is why he stormed into our house and hacked my daughter to death."
Critically injured Rabeya Akter was taken to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital where physicians declared her death.