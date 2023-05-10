College student hacked dead: Accused arrested from Tangail

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested the prime accused, Saidul Islam, in a case filed over hacking a college student dead, storming into the home at Salna area in Gazipur.

Saidul Islam was arrested from Bhuiyanpur area in Tangail on Wednesday.

ANM Imran Khan, assistant director of RAB's legal and media wing, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo, adding Saidul is being taken to Dhaka.