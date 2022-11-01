Biswajit murder: Another fugitive convict arrested in Narayanganj

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members have arrested a fugitive convict who had been on the run since his conviction in Biswajit Das murder case in 2013, reports UNB.

Md Yunus Ali,36, son of Khondokar Yakub Ali of Magura, was arrested on Monday morning from Kellapur area in Naryanganj during a drive of RAB-2, said senior assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Md Fazlul Haque, senior additional director (media) of RAB-2.

He was sentenced to life imprisonement in the murder case.