Biswajit murder: Another fugitive convict arrested in Narayanganj

During primary interrogation the convict confessed to his involvement in the murder and legal action are underway against him, he said.
On 9 December, 2012, tailoring shop employee Biswajit was chopped to death by some Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists near Bahadur Shah Park in Old Dhaka during the BNP-led alliance's countrywide road blockade programme.
On 18 December, 2013, a speedy trial tribunal sentenced eight BCL activists to death and 13 others, including Yunus ,to life imprisonment in the murder case.
In 2017, The High Court upheld the life term jail sentence of accused Yunus Ali in his absence.
On 6 August, 2017, the High Court also upheld the death sentences of Rafiqul Islam Shakil and Rajon Talukder and commuted the capital punishment of four other convicts - Mahfuzur Rahman Nahid, Emdadul Haque Emdad, GM Rasheduzzaman Shawon and Mir Nurul Alam Liman - to life term.