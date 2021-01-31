Illegal wealth: Haji Salim’s appeal hearing begins

The hearing of an appeal filed by Awami League (AL) lawmaker Haji Mohammad Salim against his 13-year jail sentence, for amassing illegal wealth, started on Sunday, reports UNB.

The hearing started in the High Court bench of justice Md Moinul Islam Chowdhury and justice AKM Zahirul Haque.

Lawyer Md Khurshid Alam Khan stood for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and lawyer Sayed Ahmed Raja represented Haji Salim. And assistant attorney general Tamanna Ferdous moved for the state.

“The state is now placing its argument in the hearing. Earlier, I presented the first information report (FIR) of the case to the High Court," Khurshid Alam said.

