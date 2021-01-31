Illegal wealth: Haji Salim’s appeal hearing begins

The hearing of an appeal filed by Awami League (AL) lawmaker Haji Mohammad Salim against his 13-year jail sentence, for amassing illegal wealth, started on Sunday, reports UNB.
The hearing started in the High Court bench of justice Md Moinul Islam Chowdhury and justice AKM Zahirul Haque.
Lawyer Md Khurshid Alam Khan stood for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and lawyer Sayed Ahmed Raja represented Haji Salim. And assistant attorney general Tamanna Ferdous moved for the state.
“The state is now placing its argument in the hearing. Earlier, I presented the first information report (FIR) of the case to the High Court," Khurshid Alam said.
In 2007, the anti-corruption watchdog lodged the case against Salim for "amassing wealth illegally." On 27 April, 2008, a Dhaka court sentenced him to 13 years' imprisonment and fined Tk 2 million.
On 11 November last year, the High Court asked for the documents of the corruption case, following a petition filed by the ACC on 9 November.
However, Salim appealed to the High Court against the judgment. In 2011, the court cancelled Selim's sentence, but the ACC later appealed the lower court verdict.
Irregularities of Haji Salim resurfaced after his son Irfan Salim was arrested for assaulting a navy official.
On 26 October, a case was filed against Irfan Salim, son of Dhaka-7 MP Haji Salim, on the charge of "attacking" Lieutenant Wasif Ahmed Khan of Bangladesh Navy at Dhaka's Dhanmondi on 23 October.