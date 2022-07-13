Woman journalist found hanging in Hazaribagh

Orna was wrapped around her neck, he said adding it primarily seems she committed suicide.
He, however, said they do not know what led the apparent suicide.
OC Moktaruzzaman also said Sohana would live in a house on Sher-e-Bangla Road. Her younger brother is a student of a private university. He lives with his friends in Hazaribagh area. Sometimes he would live at her sister's house.
Sohana's friend Roksana Mili said Sohana last worked at online news portal Bangla Tribune.
She said Sohana left Bangla Tribune several months ago. She was looking for a new job. Her parents live in Jashore.
Seeking not to be named, a senior journalist at Bangla Tribune said Sohana used to work as senior sub-editor in this organisation two years ago.
Sohana's friend Mili said she talked to Sohana on Tuesday afternoon. Nothing seemed abnormal with her, she added.
Mili also said another friend was trying to talk to Sohana since yesterday night. After failing to contact with her, the friend went to her (Sohana) house at around 2:30pm and found the door closed from inside. After breaking the door, it was found that Sohana Parvin was hanging from a ceiling fan.