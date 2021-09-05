Inspector Sohel Rana is unlikely to be brought home: DMP

A Cooch Behar judicial magistrate court remanded him for three days in police custody in a case filed with Mekhliganj police station on the allegations of illegal entry to the country. He he was produced before the court on Saturday.
When asked about this, Md Shafiqul Islam, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner (DMP), said they will try to bring back Sohel Rana but it may not possible at this moment as he is an accused in a case there filed by the Indian authority.
He said, “We will try to bring him back but it will not be possible because we are not sure that they will hand over him to us until the case is settled. We do not know whether they will extradite him to us without trial.
Sohel and nine others were accused in a case filed on Thursday with the Gulshan police station on charges of embezzling money of customers of e-orange, allegedly owned by Sohel and his family members.
Before fleeing the country he was posted at Banani police station as inspector (investigation).
Banani police station’s office-in-charge (OC) Nur-e-Azam said Sohel was on duty last Thursday. He had been absent since Friday morning.
Inspector Sohel is reportedly involved with e-commerce platform E-orange. He apparently left his workplace without permission after E-orange customers filed the case with Gulshan police station. His sister and brother-in-law, who used to run the company, are in jail now.