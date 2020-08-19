IO testifies in graft case against ex-DIG Mizan, Basir

The investigation officer (IO) and Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) director Sheikh Mohammad Fanafilya has testified in the graft case against suspended deputy inspector general (DIG) of police Mizanur Rahman and suspended ACC director Khandaker Enamul Basir, as the first witness.

The IO on Wednesday testified at Dhaka Special Judge Court-4. Later, judge Sheikh Nazmul Alam adjourned the hearing till 2 September as the defence failed to complete cross-examining the first witness, reports news agency UNB.

The same court on 18 March framed charges in the case against the two accused.