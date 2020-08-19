IO testifies in graft case against ex-DIG Mizan, Basir

The investigation officer (IO) and Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) director Sheikh Mohammad Fanafilya has testified in the graft case against suspended deputy inspector general (DIG) of police Mizanur Rahman and suspended ACC director Khandaker Enamul Basir, as the first witness.
The IO on Wednesday testified at Dhaka Special Judge Court-4. Later, judge Sheikh Nazmul Alam adjourned the hearing till 2 September as the defence failed to complete cross-examining the first witness, reports news agency UNB.
The same court on 18 March framed charges in the case against the two accused.
The court of Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge KM Imrul Qayes on 9 February accepted the charge sheet and transferred the case for further proceedings to Dhaka Special Judge Court-4.
Mizanur leaked a couple of audio clips, saying he has given Tk 4 million as bribe to Khandaker Enamul Basir to suppress the graft allegations brought against him
ACC director Sheikh Mohammad Fanafilya on 19 January filed the charge sheet against Mizanur Rahman and Khandaker Enamul Basir for allegedly leaking information and taking bribes.
The anti-graft body on 16 July 2019, filed the case with its Dhaka district coordination office-1 under the money laundering prevention act.
Both the officials were suspended from their respective agencies after the allegations of taking and giving bribes were brought against them.
