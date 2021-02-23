Iqbal hurled grenade at AL rally: RAB

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested a militant who was sentenced to life imprisonment in the case filed over 21 August grenade attack at Awami League rally.

RAB director general Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun said this at a press briefing on Tuesday.

The arrested convict is Md Iqbal Hossain alias Iqbal alias Jahangir alias Selim.

RAB DG said Iqbal, at a primary questioning, revealed that he hurled grenade towards the stage of the rally at the behest of Mufti Hannan.