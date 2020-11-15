Irfan, his bodyguard denied bail

A Dhaka court on Sunday denied the bail pleas filed by suspended councilor Irfan Selim, also son of Awami League leader Haji Selim, and his bodyguard Zahidul Mollah ina case filed over assaulting a navy official, reports UNB.
Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Nivana Khayer Jesi passed the order after hearing the bail plea filed by lawyer of the accused Shree Prannath.
Lieutenant Wasif Ahmed Khan of Bangladesh Navy filed the case at Dhanmondi police station naming four people on 26 October.
Apart from Haji Selim's son Irfan and Zahid, the other accused are -- AB Siddique Dipu, 45, and Md Mizanur Rahman, 30.All four are now behind bars.
According to the case statement, a car hit Wasif's motorcycle near Labaid Hospital at Dhanmondi around 7:45pm when he and his wife were returning to their Mohammadpur residence from Nilkhet.
Some people came out of the car and physically assaulted the navy official and verbally abused his wife.
RAB arrested Irfan from his father Haji Selim's residence on Devdas Lane in Old Dhaka on Monday afternoon. Two firearms, 38 walkie-talkies and liquor were seized from Irfan's house during the drive.
Meanwhile, the government suspended Irfan from the post of councillor on 27 October.