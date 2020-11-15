Irfan, his bodyguard denied bail

Apart from Haji Selim's son Irfan and Zahid, the other accused are -- AB Siddique Dipu, 45, and Md Mizanur Rahman, 30.All four are now behind bars.



According to the case statement, a car hit Wasif's motorcycle near Labaid Hospital at Dhanmondi around 7:45pm when he and his wife were returning to their Mohammadpur residence from Nilkhet.



Some people came out of the car and physically assaulted the navy official and verbally abused his wife.







