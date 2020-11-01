Assaulting naval officer

Irfan Salim placed on 2-day remand

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

A lower court granted remand of MP Haji Salim's son Irfan Salim and his bodyguard Zahid in a case filed over assaulting a naval officer.

Chief metropolitan magistrate court's magistrate Ziaur Rahman on Sunday granted two days' remand for them.

Sub-inspector of CID at Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Ashraf Ali, confirmed this.

Police produced them before the court seeking a five-day remand after they had been interrogated for three days in the case.

After hearing both the parties, the court granted two days' of their remand.

Advertisement

A mobile court on Monday sentenced Irfan Salim to one year’s imprisonment and a fine of Tk 50,000 for consuming foreign liquor. The mobile court also sentenced him to another 6 months’ imprisonment for unlawful possession and use of a walkie-talkie. .

Irfan Salim was suspended from the post of councillor of Dhaka South City Corporation’s Ward 30, on charges of moral turpitude and misconduct.

More News

MP Haji Salim grabs 11 bighas of fallow land in Narayanganj

MP Haji Salim's Madina Group grabbed this land adjacent to Meghna Bridge in Sonargaon upazila of Narayanganj.

Bus driver, 2 others sentenced to death for killing NSU student

Bus driver, 2 others sentenced to death for killing NSU student

Man gets life imprisonment for rape

Housewife gang-raped in Jashore

Policeman assaulted by colleague in Chattogram

Map of Chattogram