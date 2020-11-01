Irfan Salim placed on 2-day remand

A lower court granted remand of MP Haji Salim's son Irfan Salim and his bodyguard Zahid in a case filed over assaulting a naval officer.
Chief metropolitan magistrate court's magistrate Ziaur Rahman on Sunday granted two days' remand for them.
Sub-inspector of CID at Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Ashraf Ali, confirmed this.
Police produced them before the court seeking a five-day remand after they had been interrogated for three days in the case.
After hearing both the parties, the court granted two days' of their remand.
A mobile court on Monday sentenced Irfan Salim to one year’s imprisonment and a fine of Tk 50,000 for consuming foreign liquor. The mobile court also sentenced him to another 6 months’ imprisonment for unlawful possession and use of a walkie-talkie. .
Irfan Salim was suspended from the post of councillor of Dhaka South City Corporation’s Ward 30, on charges of moral turpitude and misconduct.