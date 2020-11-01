Irfan Salim placed on 2-day remand

A lower court granted remand of MP Haji Salim's son Irfan Salim and his bodyguard Zahid in a case filed over assaulting a naval officer.

Chief metropolitan magistrate court's magistrate Ziaur Rahman on Sunday granted two days' remand for them.

Sub-inspector of CID at Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Ashraf Ali, confirmed this.

Police produced them before the court seeking a five-day remand after they had been interrogated for three days in the case.

After hearing both the parties, the court granted two days' of their remand.