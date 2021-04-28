Irfan Salim freed on bail

Expelled councilor Irfan Salim, son of Dhaka-7 constituency ruling party MP Hazi Md Salim, has been freed on bail in a case filed over assaulting a navy officer.
Dhaka central jail jailer Mahbubul Islam confirmed the matter on Wednesday.
He said Irfan was released from the jail at around 5:00pm when the bail order from the court reached the jail.
On 25 October 2020, naval officer Wasif Ahmed Khan and his wife were riding on a motorbike.
A car, with a sticker of member of parliament, hit his bike in front of Lab Aid Hospital in Dhanmondi. Although Wasif introduced him, a man got down from the car and threatened him of murder before leaving the place.
When the car stopped at Kolabagan bus stand signal, Wasif with his bike knocked the window of the car. At that time, several people got down from the car and beat up Wasif. One of his teeth was broken. Haji Salim's son Irfan and his associates were in the car.
Wasif filed a case against them with Dhanmondi police station on 26 October.
On the same day, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested ward councillor Irfan Salim over assaulting naval officer Wasif Ahmed Khan in Dhanmondi area on Sunday night.