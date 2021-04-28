Irfan Salim freed on bail

Expelled councilor Irfan Salim, son of Dhaka-7 constituency ruling party MP Hazi Md Salim, has been freed on bail in a case filed over assaulting a navy officer.

Dhaka central jail jailer Mahbubul Islam confirmed the matter on Wednesday.

He said Irfan was released from the jail at around 5:00pm when the bail order from the court reached the jail.

On 25 October 2020, naval officer Wasif Ahmed Khan and his wife were riding on a motorbike.

A car, with a sticker of member of parliament, hit his bike in front of Lab Aid Hospital in Dhanmondi. Although Wasif introduced him, a man got down from the car and threatened him of murder before leaving the place.