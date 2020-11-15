Irfan Salim, his body guard sent to jail after 5-day remand

A Dhaka court on Saturday sent suspended Dhaka South City Corporation’s councillor of ward no. 30, Irfan Salim, and his bodyguard Zahidul Islam to jail after completion of the five-day remand each in two cases lodged over possession of illegal weapons and narcotics.
The court of Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Moinul Islam sent the accused to jail after rejecting their bail pleas as police produced Irfan, also son of Dhaka-7 lawmaker Haji Salim, and Zahidul before the court after completion of the five-day remand.
The court of Dhaka additional metropolitan magistrate Qaisarul Islam on 8 November placed the two on three-day remand each in arms case, while Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Satyabrata Shikder placed them on two-day remand each in narcotics case. Investigation officer and Chawkbazar police station inspector Md Delwar Hossain pleaded to place the two on total 14-day remand in the two cases.
Irfan and his bodyguard were placed on two-day fresh remand on 1 November in a case lodged on allegation of assaulting an officer of Bangladesh Navy and issuing him life threat.
The court of Dhaka additional metropolitan magistrate Asaduzzaman Nur on 28 October placed them on three-day remand in the case.
Irfan Salim and his men allegedly assaulted lieutenant Wasif Ahmad Khan of Bangladesh Navy in the capital’s Kalabagan signal area in the evening on 25 October.
The navy officer filed the case against Irfan, his bodyguard Md Zahid, protocol officer AB Siddique Dipu, driver Mizanur Rahman and 2-3 unidentified persons.
Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on 26 October arrested Irfan from his old town home and seized 38 walkie talkie sets, one air gun, one foreign made pistol, five VPS sets, one handcuff, a drone, and seven bottles of foreign alcohol, among other things.
RAB mobile court on the same day sentenced Irfan and his bodyguard Zahid to a total of one-year imprisonment for keeping illegal foreign alcohol and unauthorised walkie talkie sets and sent them to Dhaka Central Jail in suburban Keraniganj.