Irfan Salim likely to be suspended from councillor's post

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) ward No. 30 councillor Irfan Salim is likely to be suspended temporarily as he has been jailed for possessing illegal walkie-talkies and drinking liquor.
A letter in this regard will be issued after the necessary documents reach the local government division.
Local government division senior secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
He said a public representative is suspended temporarily if he or she is sentenced. Later, further measures are taken if the allegations are proved. Accordingly, Irfan will be suspended.
Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Dhaka-7 constituency MP Haji Md. Salim's son Irfan and his body guard Zahidul Islam in a case filed over assaulting naval officer.
The executive magistrate jailed Irfan for one year under the Narcotics Control Act and six more months for possessing illegal walkie-talkies. And Zahidul is sentenced to six months for carrying illegal walkie-talkies.
RAB on Monday noon started conducting raids at Haji Salim's son's house at Chawkbazar in the capital.
RAB said raids were conducted at Haji Salim's son Irfan Salim's house on specific allegations.
Haji Salim was not present at that time. After finishing raids, RAB members took two arrested persons while leaving the house at around 7:00pm.