Irfan Salim’s another associate arrested

Another associate of Irfan Salim, son of MP Haji Md Salim, has been arrested in a case filed over assaulting a naval officer.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Ramna division (Detective Branch) deputy commissioner HM Azimul Haque confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo on Tuesday morning.

The arrested person is AB Siddique alias Dipu. He is the protocol officer of Haji Salim's Medina Group.