Irfan Salim’s another associate arrested

Another associate of Irfan Salim, son of MP Haji Md Salim, has been arrested in a case filed over assaulting a naval officer.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Ramna division (Detective Branch) deputy commissioner HM Azimul Haque confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo on Tuesday morning.
The arrested person is AB Siddique alias Dipu. He is the protocol officer of Haji Salim's Medina Group.
Azimul Haque said AB Siddique was arrested from Tangail around 3:30 in the night.
Earlier on Monday, the executive magistrate jailed Irfan for one year under the Narcotics Control Act and six more months for possessing illegal walkie-talkies. And Zahidul is sentenced for six months for carrying illegal walkie-talkies. Haji Salim’s driver Mizanur Rahma was also arrested in connection with the incident.
Naval officer lieutenant Wasif Ahamed Khan filed the case against Irfan and his three associates with Dhanmondi police station in the capital Monday morning.
He said he and his wife had bought some books and were returning home. Haji Salim's car, with a member of parliament sticker, hit his bike.
Later, several men got down from the car and beat up the naval officer, lieutenant Wasif, at the Kalabagan crossing in Dhanmondi in the capital.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on Sunday, Dhanmondi police station assistant sub-inspector Abdullah Zahid said it was MP Haji Md Salim's car. He was not in the car during the incident. His son and security guard were in the car.