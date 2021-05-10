ISP worker killed by friends

A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by his friends in Dhaka’s Uttara Sunday, while another was seriously injured in the attack.
Shakil Hossain, 24, suffered serious wounds and was declared dead at 10:30pm after being referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) from a Uttara hospital.
The injured was identified as Shagor, 23. He is undergoing treatment at an Uttara hospital, Bachchu Miah, in-charge of DMCH police outpost, confirmed.
The 24-year-old man was from Dakshinkhan and would live with his family. He was the second of three siblings.
“As the physicians confirmed Shakil’s death, his relatives forcibly took away his body. I have informed the concerned police station about this,” Bachchu said.
Shahadat Hossain, the deceased’s brother, said: “Shakil worked for an internet service provider (ISP). His friend Sabbir, who invited him for snacks, had planned his murder.”
Shakil’s friend Zubair said, “Shakil had fallen out with his friend Bhuiyan Sabbir Saturday over an issue. However, he went to Abdullahpur Sunday with his girlfriend and another friend Shagor at the invitation of Sabbir. When they arrived there, Sabbir told Shakil that Shagor was not invited. Next, he asked Shagor and Shakil’s girlfriend to wait and took Shakil to a nearby place for a private talk.”
“This is when Sabbir, Shamim, Shikder, Mridul and a few others started stabbing Shakil repeatedly. As Shagor rushed to the spot hearing Shakil scream, they attacked him too and fled leaving him injured,” Zubair added.