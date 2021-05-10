ISP worker killed by friends

A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by his friends in Dhaka’s Uttara Sunday, while another was seriously injured in the attack.

Shakil Hossain, 24, suffered serious wounds and was declared dead at 10:30pm after being referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) from a Uttara hospital.

The injured was identified as Shagor, 23. He is undergoing treatment at an Uttara hospital, Bachchu Miah, in-charge of DMCH police outpost, confirmed.

The 24-year-old man was from Dakshinkhan and would live with his family. He was the second of three siblings.

“As the physicians confirmed Shakil’s death, his relatives forcibly took away his body. I have informed the concerned police station about this,” Bachchu said.