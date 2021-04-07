IT chief of Ansar al-Islam among two detained

Two members of banned militant outfit Ansar al-Islam, including their IT chief were detained by the Counter Terrorism and Transitional Crime (CTTC) unit of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Tuesday.
Members of the CTTC unit nabbed them in a drive in the capital's Paltan area. A case has been lodged against them with the Paltan police station under Anti-terrorism Act.
The detainees are -- Ariful Islam Zahed alias Ayman alias Arahan alias Rehan, 30, and Baki Billah alias Abu Samir alias Jafar alias Faisal, 34.
Both of them were sent to the court on Tuesday, said a DMP press release. Ariful is one of the founder members of Ansar al-Islam.
He is the commander of the “responsible section” of Dhaka (north) city division of AIT and Baki Billah is in the charge of the of the anti-monitoring unit and IT section.
Police said Ariful joined an organisation named "Jamayatul Muslimin" in 2008 while studying in Chattogram. Later, he took admission in the Business Administration Faculty of University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB).
Later, he got in touch with suspended major Zia and joined Ansar al-Islam. He has recruited members for this extremist group from several private universities in Dhanmondi, Banani and Gulshan areas in the capital.
He recruited some members through a Facebook group called Al-Naseeha recently. He also has raised money for “Sadkah” to finance their militant activities.
Baki remained missing since November last year. His family members claimed that some plainclothesmen kidnapped him.