IT chief of Ansar al-Islam among two detained

Two members of banned militant outfit Ansar al-Islam, including their IT chief were detained by the Counter Terrorism and Transitional Crime (CTTC) unit of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Tuesday.

Members of the CTTC unit nabbed them in a drive in the capital's Paltan area. A case has been lodged against them with the Paltan police station under Anti-terrorism Act.

The detainees are -- Ariful Islam Zahed alias Ayman alias Arahan alias Rehan, 30, and Baki Billah alias Abu Samir alias Jafar alias Faisal, 34.

Both of them were sent to the court on Tuesday, said a DMP press release. Ariful is one of the founder members of Ansar al-Islam.