IU orders probe after female student alleges cyber bullying

A female student at Islamic University (IU) in Kushtia has alleged cyber bullying by a fellow student, prompting the authorities to initiate a probe.

The female student of Islamic history and culture department took to social media platform Facebook on Tuesday night to reveal her ordeal, reports UNB.

According to her, a third-year student of IU's marketing department sent her indecent photos and lewd messages and also opened a fake profile on Facebook using her identity.

This was after the woman student rejected his advances, she wrote on the university's Facebook page IUian'.