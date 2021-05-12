IU orders probe after female student alleges cyber bullying

A female student at Islamic University (IU) in Kushtia has alleged cyber bullying by a fellow student, prompting the authorities to initiate a probe.
The female student of Islamic history and culture department took to social media platform Facebook on Tuesday night to reveal her ordeal, reports UNB.
According to her, a third-year student of IU's marketing department sent her indecent photos and lewd messages and also opened a fake profile on Facebook using her identity.
This was after the woman student rejected his advances, she wrote on the university's Facebook page IUian'.
According to the woman, at least 15 female students of different departments, including Bengla, English, Arabic language and literature, human resource management, law and land management and social work, were earlier harassed by the same person.
"I am mentally disturbed and demand legal action in this regard," she wrote.
Several student organisations have demanded immediate action against the accused.
IU proctor M Jahangir Hossain said a probe has been ordered and legal action will be taken against the accused following its report.
Despite repeated attempts, the accused could not be contacted.