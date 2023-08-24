Murder case: 7 accused dropped from charges on political consideration

The names of seven accused have been withdrawn on political consideration from a murder case that was filed 27 years ago in Chattogram.
All of them are leaders and activists of the ruling Awami League and its affiliated youth organisation Jubo League. But the witnesses in the court said that all seven people were involved in the incident.
MD Shahjahan, an HSC candidate of the Sitakunda Degree College of Chattogram, was murdered in 1996. The hearing of that case was undergoing at the Public Security Crime Prevention Tribunal of Chattogram. Under the circumstances, on 17 July, the court ordered the withdrawal of the names of seven accused from the case. Recently the matter came to light.
The seven acquittals from the case were Chattogram Uttar District Jubo League general secretary MD Shahjahan, Sitakunda Upazilla Jubo League joint secretary Nurussafa, member Bijoy Chakrabarty, Sitakunda Awami League member Ruhul Amin, Jubo League worker Dulal Chandra Dey, Aminul Islam and Anowar Hossain.
According to court sources, the order said that the state has decided not to pursue the case against the seven accused on the application of the public counsel and the memorandum of the Ministry of Home Affairs dated 9 September 2013. On the whole, the plea of the state party was granted and the names of the seven accused were allowed to be withdrawn under Section 494 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. However, the case against the other accused Alauddin and Papan Chandra Dey will continue.
In the application made by the state, it is said that all the accused are leaders and activists of Jubo League and Awami League. The plaintiffs and witnesses of the case are the leaders and activists of the Islami Chhatra Shibir. The case has been filed for political harassment.
When asked, the public counsel of the Public Security Crime Prevention Tribunal of Chattogram, Jahangir Alam said he did not know anything about withdrawing the names of the seven accused from the case. On Wednesday, he told Prothom Alo, "I did not sign the withdrawal application. District PP did not tell me anything.”
However, Public Counsel (PP) of Chattogram District and Sessions Judge Court Sheikh Iftekhar Saimul Chowdhury said, "The case was previously under trial in the Fourth Additional District and Sessions Judge Court. As the district PP, I applied to withdraw the name of the accused and the court granted it.
Kafil Uddin, former PP of Chattogram District and Sessions Judge Court said that the district PP cannot go to the public safety tribunal and request the withdrawal of the case from the state side. He told Prothom Alo that the Public Safety Tribunal is an independent court. It is not under the jurisdiction of District and Sessions Judge Courts.
According to police and court sources, on 29 July 1996, Shahjahan, a college student, was beaten to death near the Eastern Gate of Sitakunda Degree College. In this incident, his relative Raihan Uddin filed a case as plaintiff. After the investigation, the erstwhile Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sitakunda Police Station Iftekhar Hossain submitted the charge sheet to the court on February 28, 1998.
Iftekhar Hossain investigated the case as the OC of Sitakunda police station. He retired as ASP a year and a half ago. Yesterday, he told Prothom Alo, "I have given what I found in the investigation. I will say the same while testifying in court.
Chattogram North District Jubo League general secretary Mohammad Shahjahan, who was acquitted from the case, told Prothom Alo that he was not involved in the murder. He was included in the case as part of political harassment.
Ashraf Uddin Hossain, the lawyer of the plaintiff in the case, told Prothom Alo that the witnesses of the case have stated in the court who is involved in the incident. However, it is unfortunate that the names of the accused have been withdrawn from the case.
Meanwhile, the elderly parents of murdered Shahjahan are waiting for the trial of their son's murder. Shahjahan's younger brother Shamsuddin told Prothom Alo, their families have been waiting for 27 years for the trial to take place. But hearing that seven accused were withdrawn from the case, his elderly parents fell ill.
The secretary of Shushashoner Janno Nagorik (Shujan) Chattogram Kabir Chowdhury told Prothom Alo, criminals are encouraged in the society as cases are withdrawn for political reasons. As a result, political conflict will increase.