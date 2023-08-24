Murder case: 7 accused dropped from charges on political consideration

The names of seven accused have been withdrawn on political consideration from a murder case that was filed 27 years ago in Chattogram.

All of them are leaders and activists of the ruling Awami League and its affiliated youth organisation Jubo League. But the witnesses in the court said that all seven people were involved in the incident.

MD Shahjahan, an HSC candidate of the Sitakunda Degree College of Chattogram, was murdered in 1996. The hearing of that case was undergoing at the Public Security Crime Prevention Tribunal of Chattogram. Under the circumstances, on 17 July, the court ordered the withdrawal of the names of seven accused from the case. Recently the matter came to light.

The seven acquittals from the case were Chattogram Uttar District Jubo League general secretary MD Shahjahan, Sitakunda Upazilla Jubo League joint secretary Nurussafa, member Bijoy Chakrabarty, Sitakunda Awami League member Ruhul Amin, Jubo League worker Dulal Chandra Dey, Aminul Islam and Anowar Hossain.

According to court sources, the order said that the state has decided not to pursue the case against the seven accused on the application of the public counsel and the memorandum of the Ministry of Home Affairs dated 9 September 2013. On the whole, the plea of the state party was granted and the names of the seven accused were allowed to be withdrawn under Section 494 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. However, the case against the other accused Alauddin and Papan Chandra Dey will continue.