Jagannath student was in hiding, not missing: CID

That student who had been suspended from Jagannath University was in hiding, not missing, according to the police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID). CID detained the girl in Narsingdi on Wednesday afternoon. Her husband was detained in Gulistan of the capital city at 11:00am on the same day.

The police appealed to the court for three-day remand of the student and her husband in the case filed at Paltan police station under the Digital Security Act. The Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court granted the police one-day remand of only the student on Thursday.