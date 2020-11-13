Jagannath student was in hiding, not missing: CID

That student who had been suspended from Jagannath University was in hiding, not missing, according to the police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID). CID detained the girl in Narsingdi on Wednesday afternoon. Her husband was detained in Gulistan of the capital city at 11:00am on the same day.
The police appealed to the court for three-day remand of the student and her husband in the case filed at Paltan police station under the Digital Security Act. The Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court granted the police one-day remand of only the student on Thursday.
At a press briefing held on Thursday at the CID head office in Malibagh, deputy inspector general (DIG) of the CID cyber police centre, Jamil Ahmed, said that the student used her personal Facebook account to post instigative comments against religion. He said, “Three persons, including the student, have been arrested in this connection so far. One is in jail on charges of spreading rumours. Separate cases will also be filed against them.”
The Jagannath University authorities had earlier suspended this student for her social media posts that ridiculed religion. She was also suspended from the organisation Bangladesh Chhatra Odhikar Parishad (Bangladesh Students Rights Council) on similar allegations. She was the leader of the organisation’s Jagannath University unit.
The student filed a GD (general diary) with Pallabi police station on 23 October, claiming that her Facebook ID had been hacked. On 27 October her elder sister filed a GD at the same police station, saying that she had gone missing. She said that she had left their house in Pallabi, Mirpur, on 25 October morning, and was missing since.
Replying to a question of Prothom Alo, the CID cyber police centre DIG said that interrogations revealed that after leaving home on 25 October, the student had contacted her friend and went to Bagerhat where they got married. They returned to Dhaka on 9 November. She was later detained at the home of her husband’s uncle in Narsingdi.