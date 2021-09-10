Jamaat nayeb-e-ameer Shamsul on 4-day remand

Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Devbrata Biswas passed the order as police produced the duo before the court and pleaded to place them on 10-day remand in the case filed with Bhatara police station.
A separate court on 7 September had placed nine leaders and activists of Jamaat-e-Islami, including its secretary general Mia Golam Porwar, on four-day remand each in the case.
The other accused are Jamaat assistant secretary generals Rafiqul Islam Khan and Hamidur Rahman Azad, central executive council members Ijjat Ullah, Mobarak Hossain, Abdur Rob, former president of Islami Chhatra Shibir Yeasin Arafat and party activists Monirul Islam and Abdul Kalam.
Police on 6 September arrested the nine from a flat in Block-D of Bashundhara residential area. Deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's (DMPs) Gulshan zone Md Asaduzzaman later said the accused had gathered in the flat to plan subversive activities.