ACC files graft case against MGH Group CEO

A perusal of the assets statement filed by him shows that the accused Anis Ahmed has provided income information of Tk 1.36 billion in the tax year 2020-21 from various sources of income from 2008-2009 to 2021-2022.

During verification of the asset statement, the accused was found to be a regular income tax payer but has shown the amount mentioned in section 19AAAAA of Income Tax Ordinance 1984 as investment in the income tax returns for the tax year 2020-2021 out of the announced total income.