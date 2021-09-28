Jhumon walks out of jail finally

Jhumon Das has finally walked out of jail on Tuesday at 6:10pm after the imprisonment of six months and 12 days in a case filed under the Digital Security Act at Shalla police station.

A High Court (HC) bench comprising justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and justice KM Zahid Sarwar granted him bail on Thursday for one year after a hearing on his plea.

However, Jhumon Das cannot go outside of Sunamganj without the court’s permission.