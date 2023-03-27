Engineer Imtiaz murder: Three arrested from three districts

Golam Sabur Khan, deputy commissioner of Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), told Prothom Alo that three of five accused were arrested.
Attempts are underway to arrest the two other accused-- Arafat and Alif.
Engineer Imtiaz, son of Mohammad Hossain Bhuiyan, is a resident of Tejgaon in Dhaka.
He -- survived with one son and two daughters -- was a building designer. The engineer went missing on 7 March. His wife Fahmida Akhter filed a general diary with Kalabagan police station on 8 March.
Later his family learnt through a report of a private channel that Imtiaz was killed.
DB said the members of a criminal gang would deceive people through an app and call them to a flat.
While they would demand money from them, capturing their indecent videos and photographs, the victims would never disclose the matter to social media. The money they would extort used to be credited to the bank account, belonging to the mother of Arafat.
The concerned officials said engineer Imtiaz got acquainted with Alif, a member of the racket through the app.
On 7 March, Alif phoned Imtiaz to come to a flat at Kalabagan -- where Arafat, Megh and Munna were present. They all beat him up mercilessly. At a stage, he died. Later the body was taken to Munshiganj by a vehicle.