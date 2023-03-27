Engineer Imtiaz murder: Three arrested from three districts

Golam Sabur Khan, deputy commissioner of Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), told Prothom Alo that three of five accused were arrested.

Attempts are underway to arrest the two other accused-- Arafat and Alif.

Engineer Imtiaz, son of Mohammad Hossain Bhuiyan, is a resident of Tejgaon in Dhaka.

He -- survived with one son and two daughters -- was a building designer. The engineer went missing on 7 March. His wife Fahmida Akhter filed a general diary with Kalabagan police station on 8 March.