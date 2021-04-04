Journalist found dead in Mirsharai office

Police recovered the hanging body of a journalist from his office in Mirsharai of Chattogram around 10:00pm Saturday.
Forty-year-old Sujan Chandra was the Mirsharai correspondent of Bangla Daily Ittefaq.
Police and family members said Sujan Chandra had been behaving abnormal for several days because of mental disorder. He had been staying at his office by locking its door from inside since Saturday noon.
As he did not come out of the room for long and did also not respond to the call of the family members and friends, police were informed. Later police recovered the hanging body of Sujan by breaking open the door.
The officer-in-charge (OC) of Mirsharai police station, Md Mozibur Rahman, confirmed the news.
The OC said the body has been taken to the police station. A note was found next to the body. The body will be handed over to the family after completing formalities, he added.