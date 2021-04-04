Journalist found dead in Mirsharai office

Police recovered the hanging body of a journalist from his office in Mirsharai of Chattogram around 10:00pm Saturday.

Forty-year-old Sujan Chandra was the Mirsharai correspondent of Bangla Daily Ittefaq.

Police and family members said Sujan Chandra had been behaving abnormal for several days because of mental disorder. He had been staying at his office by locking its door from inside since Saturday noon.