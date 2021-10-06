Journo Kanak Sarwar’s sister held for spreading anti-state propaganda

RAB members seized a mobile phone set, a passport and some Ice or Crystal Meth from her possession during the arrest.
During primary interrogation of RAB, Raka confessed that she is an active member of a group which is involved in spreading an anti-state propaganda, according to RAB statement.
According to RAB, Raka used to spread false, misleading and defamatory information about the state and important personalities of the state through social media to disrupt peace and discipline of the country.
Legal action will be taken against the arrestee, said ASP (Media) Imran Khan of RAB headquarter.