Jubo League leader among 2 held in attack on UNO

A local leader of Jubo League, the youth wing of ruling Bangladesh Awami League, and another person, was detained in connection with the attack on Ghoraghat Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Wahida Khanam and her father Omar Ali Sheikh early Friday.

A joint team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and the police detained the two around 5:00am, said Hakimpur police station officer-in-charge Ferdous Wahid.

The two are Jahangir Hossain, 42, of Raniganj Kashigari area in Ghoraghat upazila and Asadul Islam, 35, of Osmanpur Sagarpara area of the same upazila.

Jahangir is the convener of Ghoraghat upazila unit Jubo League since 2017, said Dinajpur-6 constituency MP Shibli Sadik.

The ruling party MP further said, “Jahangir is a rowdy person. He tried to attack me as well a few days ago.”

Acting on a tip off, a team of policemen from Hakimpur, Birampur and Ghoraghat police stations, and RAB members conducted a joint drive in Kaliganj area of Hakimpur upazila around 4:45am and detained Asadul from his sister’s house, said Hakimpur police station OC Ferdous Wahid.

Later, he was taken to RAB office of Rangpur range.

On the other hand, a team of RAB detained Jahangir Hossain from his residence in Dinajpur.

Hakimpur police station OC Ferdous Wahid said the two detained are drug addicts and traders. There are several cases filed against them with the police station. But the reason of attacking the UNO is yet to be known.

UNO Wahida Khanam’s brother Sheikh Farid Uddin filed a case with Ghoraghat police station against unknown 4/5 people in connection with the incident late on Thursday night.

