Jubo League leader arrested for 'abusing women'

A Jubo League leader from Chawkbazar area of Chattogram city has been arrested in a case filed over violence against women, reports UNB.

The arrestee, Ekram Hossain, is the president of Chawkbazar Thana unit Jubo League, a front organisation of ruling Awami League.

Panchlaish police arrested him from Chawkbazar on late Tuesday.

Confirming the matter, CMP deputy commissioner (north) Vijay Basak said the court had ordered his arrest.

Panchlaish police station sub-inspector (SI) Afroza said the court warrant was issued in a case filed by a woman.

“The accused was sent to court in the morning. The court did not grant him bail and sent him to jail,” she added.

Ekram Hossain is the son of late Awami League leader Mosharraf Hossain of Maqbool Saudagar Lane in Tupiwala Para under the jurisdiction of Panchlaish police station.

