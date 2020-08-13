Jubo League leader, two others arrested with fake bank cheques

A team of Detective Branch of police in Bogura arrested three people including a local Jubo League leader along with fake cheque of Tk 12 billion from Tarash upazila in Sirajganj district on Wednesday, reports UNB.

Jubo League is the youth front of ruling Awami League.

The arrestees are Md Rabbi Shakil alias DJ Shakil, 32, vice president of Tarash upazila Jubo League unit and son Golam Mostafa, IT specialist Md Humayan Kabir, 28, son of Abdul Malek, of Kusumdi village in the upazila, and manager Md Harun Rashid, 26, son of Saidur Rahman, of Garikhetra village of Manda upazila in Naogaon.

A case was filed against them with Bogura Sadar police station on charges of fraudulence and another under the Digital Security Act, said Ali Ashraf Bhuiyan, superintendent of Bogura police at a press briefing around 12:00am.

Police said that that Rabbi Shakil is the chairman of two companies named Rishan International and International Bank Loan Service.

Police seized the cheque of Tk worth Tk 12 billion, fake appointment letters of army, fake identity cards of various media outlets and equipment used for forgery from his office.