Judge Kamrunnahar withdrawn

The law ministry has withdrawn judge Kamrunnahar of Dhaka’s Women and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal-7 issuing a notification on Sunday evening.

The ministry has attached her to its law and justice division in consultation with the Supreme Court, the notification reads.

Earlier, chief justice (CJ) Syed Mahmud Hossain directed judge Kamrunnahar not to attend the court.

The order has been implemented from 9:30am on Sunday as the CJ discussed the matter with other senior justices of the Supreme Court, says a press release signed by the Supreme Court spokesperson Saifur Rahman.