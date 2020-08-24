Judgement in murder case against 3 cops 9 Sept

A Dhaka court on Monday set 9 September to pronounce judgement in a case against five people including three policemen for allegedly beating to death a youth in capital’s Mirpur area, reports BSS.

Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge KM Imrul Qayes set the date as both

the prosecution and defence concluded their arguments in the case today.

The court came up with the order after examining 24 witnesses.

The accused are sub-inspector Zahidur Rahman Zahid, assistant sub-

inspector (ASI) Rashedul, ASI Kamruzzaman Mintu and police sources Sumon and Rashed.

All of the police used to work at Pallabi police station when the

incident took place.