Judgement in murder case against 3 cops 9 Sept

A Dhaka court on Monday set 9 September to pronounce judgement in a case against five people including three policemen for allegedly beating to death a youth in capital’s Mirpur area, reports BSS.
Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge KM Imrul Qayes set the date as both
the prosecution and defence concluded their arguments in the case today.
The court came up with the order after examining 24 witnesses.
The accused are sub-inspector Zahidur Rahman Zahid, assistant sub-
inspector (ASI) Rashedul, ASI Kamruzzaman Mintu and police sources Sumon and Rashed.
All of the police used to work at Pallabi police station when the
incident took place.
According to the case documents, police sources Sumon stormed into a
marriage function at Mirpur-11 on 8 February, 2014, and started harassing
girls there. Victim Jony and his brother asked Sumon to leave immediately.
Sumon left the place, only to return the next day and again started
harassing girls. When Jony and his brother obstructed him, Sumon called
police to arrest them. As police detain Jony and his brother and were taking them to police station, locals chased them and police fired at the crowds.
After taking to police station, accused cops beaten Jony and his brother
badly. Jony was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the attending physicians declared him dead.
Jony’s brother Imtiyaj Hossain Roky on 7 August, 2014, filed the case
with Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge court against eight including then
officer-in-charge of Pallabi police station Ziaur Rahman.
On 17 April, 2016, Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge Kamrul Hossain
Molla framed charges against the five accused.