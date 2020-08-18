Juvenile correction centre deaths: 5 more officials suspended

Social Services Department has suspended five more officials, including the assistant director of a juvenile correction centre in Jashore, in connection with the death of three teenagers of the centre, UNB reports.

The five suspended are- Abdullah Al Masud, assistant director of the juvenile centre; Masum Billah, probationary officer; Omar Faruk, vocational trainer; AKM Shahanur Alam, physical instructor; and psycho-social councilor Mushfiqur Rahman.

Among them, Abdullah Al Masud was suspended immediately after the incident.