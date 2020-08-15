Juvenile correction centre deaths: Assistant director, four others remanded

A Jashore court on Saturday placed five officials including the assistant director of a juvenile correction centre in Jashore on remand centring an alleged clash that killed three wards on Thursday evening.

Jashore judicial magistrate court judge Mahadi Hasan passed the order after investigation officer asked for seven-day remand for each of the accused.

Among the five, assistant director of the juvenile centre Abdullah Al Masud, executive assistant Masum Billah and physical instructor Omar Faruk were put on five-day remand.

Rest and technology teacher Shahanur Alam and entry officer Mushfikur Rahman were placed on three-day remand each.

The five were shown arrested after interrogation on Friday night.

Earlier, correction centre’s superintendent Abdullah Al Masud was suspended and two separate probe bodies were formed by the social welfare ministry and social service department over the matter.