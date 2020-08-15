Juvenile correction centre deaths: Assistant director, four others remanded

A Jashore court on Saturday placed five officials including the assistant director of a juvenile correction centre in Jashore on remand centring an alleged clash that killed three wards on Thursday evening.
Jashore judicial magistrate court judge Mahadi Hasan passed the order after investigation officer asked for seven-day remand for each of the accused.
Among the five, assistant director of the juvenile centre Abdullah Al Masud, executive assistant Masum Billah and physical instructor Omar Faruk were put on five-day remand.
Rest and technology teacher Shahanur Alam and entry officer Mushfikur Rahman were placed on three-day remand each.
The five were shown arrested after interrogation on Friday night.
Earlier, correction centre’s superintendent Abdullah Al Masud was suspended and two separate probe bodies were formed by the social welfare ministry and social service department over the matter.
A victim’s father filed a murder case with Kotwali police station accusing officials of the correction centre, said Rakibuzzaman, investigation officer and in-charge of Chachra police out-post.
Three teenagers were killed and 15 others were injured in a clash at the correction centre Thursday evening. The injured teens alleged that the deaths occurred due to the violence committed by the correction centre’s officials and Ansar members.
The three teenagers were beaten up by the centre officials and Ansar men and later succumbed to their injuries without getting any medical treatment in time, they alleged.