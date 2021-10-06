Crime and Law

Journalist Kanak Sarwar’s sister Raka remanded in 2 cases

Prothom Alo English Desk
Nushrat Shahreen Raka
A Dhaka court on Wednesday put Nushrat Shahreen Raka, sister of US expatriate journalist Kanak Sarwar, on a five-day remand in two cases-one filed under the Narcotics Control Act and another under the Digital Security Act (DSA), reports UNB.

Additional metropolitan magistrate Abu Bakar Siddique put her on a 3-day remand in the DSA case while Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Nivana Khayer placed her on a 2-day remand in the Narcotics case when police produced her before their courts with a 7-day remand prayer in each case.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members arrested Nushrat Shahreen Raka Tuesday from the city’s Uttara area for spreading anti-state propaganda through online platforms.

RAB members seized a mobile phone set, a passport and some Ice or Crystal Meth from her possession during the arrest.

During primary interrogation of RAB, Raka confessed that she is an active member of a group which is involved in anti-state propaganda, said a RAB press release.

Raka used to spread false, misleading and defamatory information about the state and important personalities of the state through social media to destabilize the country, according to RAB.

According to her statement, several members of the group are involved in various anti-state propaganda from abroad through social media.

She also said she used to assist her brother Kanak and other equal-minded people in such activities.

