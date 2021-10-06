Journalist Kanak Sarwar’s sister Raka remanded in 2 cases

A Dhaka court on Wednesday put Nushrat Shahreen Raka, sister of US expatriate journalist Kanak Sarwar, on a five-day remand in two cases-one filed under the Narcotics Control Act and another under the Digital Security Act (DSA), reports UNB.

Additional metropolitan magistrate Abu Bakar Siddique put her on a 3-day remand in the DSA case while Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Nivana Khayer placed her on a 2-day remand in the Narcotics case when police produced her before their courts with a 7-day remand prayer in each case.