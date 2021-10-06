Journalist Kanak Sarwar’s sister Raka remanded in 2 cases

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members arrested Nushrat Shahreen Raka Tuesday from the city’s Uttara area for spreading anti-state propaganda through online platforms.
RAB members seized a mobile phone set, a passport and some Ice or Crystal Meth from her possession during the arrest.
During primary interrogation of RAB, Raka confessed that she is an active member of a group which is involved in anti-state propaganda, said a RAB press release.
Raka used to spread false, misleading and defamatory information about the state and important personalities of the state through social media to destabilize the country, according to RAB.
According to her statement, several members of the group are involved in various anti-state propaganda from abroad through social media.
She also said she used to assist her brother Kanak and other equal-minded people in such activities.