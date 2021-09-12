Khaleda Zia must file plea from jail if she wants to go abroad

But it completely will depend on the government whether they will consider her plea, law minister Anisul Huq on Sunday told Prothom Alo.

The minister said there is no scope to reconsider the appeal of Khaleda Zia for going abroad as per Section 401 of the code of criminal procedure. She will have to go to jail to file a fresh application regarding the matter. However, it will entirely depend on the government whether the application will be approved or not.