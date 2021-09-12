Khaleda Zia must file plea from jail if she wants to go abroad

But it completely will depend on the government whether they will consider her plea, law minister Anisul Huq on Sunday told Prothom Alo.
The minister said there is no scope to reconsider the appeal of Khaleda Zia for going abroad as per Section 401 of the code of criminal procedure. She will have to go to jail to file a fresh application regarding the matter. However, it will entirely depend on the government whether the application will be approved or not.
The government released Khaleda Zia from jail on 25 March last year on certain conditions for six months in an executive order. The government extended her release for six more months on 15 September last year.
A special court convicted Khaleda Zia in the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case on 8 February 2018. She was sentenced to five years' imprisonment in the case. The High Court later extended Khaleda Zia's prison term to 10 years.
The 76-year-old BNP leader has been suffering from various physical complications. A medical team consisting of four or five physicians take care of her treatment.