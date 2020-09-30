Khulna schoolboy killing: One gets death, five life imprisonment

A Khulna court on Wednesday sentenced a man to death and five others to life imprisonment for killing schoolboy Bappi in 2010, reports UNB.

Additional metropolitan sessions judge SM Ashikur Rahman delivered the verdict.

Mohammad Rocky was sentenced to death while Nazrul, Rabiul, al Amin, Milon and Mujib Hawladar got life imprisonment.

The court also acquitted two other accused — Ibrahim alias Bahadur and Mohammad Hasan — as allegations brought against them could not be proven.