Khulna schoolboy killing: One gets death, five life imprisonment

Prothom Alo English Desk

A Khulna court on Wednesday sentenced a man to death and five others to life imprisonment for killing schoolboy Bappi in 2010, reports UNB.

Additional metropolitan sessions judge SM Ashikur Rahman delivered the verdict.

Mohammad Rocky was sentenced to death while Nazrul, Rabiul, al Amin, Milon and Mujib Hawladar got life imprisonment.

The court also acquitted two other accused — Ibrahim alias Bahadur and Mohammad Hasan — as allegations brought against them could not be proven.

Advertisement

According to the prosecution, Mafizul Islam Bappi, 16, a ninth grader of Platinum Jute Mill School in Khalishpur was beaten to death by some miscreants while he and his friend Raju were sitting on the school premises on 10 October, 2010.

Hafizur Rahman, brother of Bappi, filed a case at Khalishpur Police Station the following day.

On 31 March 2012, police submitted chargesheet against eight people.

More News

Man dies in police custody in Dhaka

Arrest illustration

Barguna Rifat murder: 6 including Ayesha sentenced to death

Ayesha Siddika alias Minni among six people has been sentenced to death in verdict in Rifat Sharif murder case

Sylhet gang-rape: Another accused placed on remand

Six accused of gang-rape in Sylhet MC College hostel--(From L-R) Saifur Rahman, Tarequl Islam, Shah Mahbubur Rahman alias Rony, Arjun Laskar, Rabiul Islam, and Mahfuzur Rahman alias Masum

Priest arrested for rape at church

Priest arrested for rape at church