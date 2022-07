A youth was stabbed to death allegedly by his friend over a mobile phone set in Kacharitek Mohammadpur Bazar area of Faridpur Sadar upazila in the district Saturday night, said police, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Md Akash, 20, a resident of Gazipur district.

MA Jalil, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kotowali Police Station of the district, said Akash, Firoz, 25 and their friend Shimul were coming to Faridpur from their workplace in Dhaka’s Nabinagar by a motorbike on Saturday.