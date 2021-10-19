Crime and Law

Digital Security Act

Kushtia journalist detained for defamatory post against PM

Prothom Alo English Desk

A journalist was arrested in Kushtia on Tuesday under Digital Security Act (DSA) for allegedly sharing a "defamatory" social media post against prime minister, reports UNB.

Farhad Asif Tipu, 50, son of late Amir Uddin of Batikamara village of Kumarkhali upazila, is the Kushtia correspondent for Daily Jaijaidin.

Police said Farhad shared on Facebook a defamatory post with a distorted image of the prime minister from his own page on the social media platform. It was originally posted on Facebook by someone else.

The arrest comes on a complaint from Kumarkhali upazila Juba League organising secretary Farhad Imran.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was filed against Farhad under the Digital Security Act at the Kumarkhali police station.

Kamruzzaman Talukder, officer in charge of the Kumarkhali police station, said they had arrested the journo based on the complaint.

