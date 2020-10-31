Lalmonirhat mob killing: 3 cases filed

Rangpur divisional commissioner and deputy inspector general of police (DIG) of Rangpur Range visited the spot where a rabid and belligerent mob beat a man to death and burned his body in Lalmonirhat's Patgram upazila accusing him of 'disrespecting the Quran', reports UNB.

Rangpur DC Abdul Wahab and police DIG Devdas Bhattacharya also attended a meeting with all the imams of the upazila.

DC Abdul Wahab said when such a trivial matter turns into such a destructive incident, it is the failure of the local administration.

So far, seven people have been arrested, three cases have been filed and investigation is underway over the matter, said the DIG.