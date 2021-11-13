Crime and Law

Verdict on rape

Law minister to write to chief justice asking for action again the judge

Staff Correspondent
Law minister Anisul Huq
Law minister Anisul HuqFile photo

The judge of Dhaka's Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-7 came into the news after calling for no rape case to be accepted 72 hours after the incident.

Law minister Anisul Huq has said her observation is unlawful and unconstitutional. He said he would write to the chief justice to take action as to whether she is fit to carry out duties as a judge.

The judge of Dhaka's Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-7 Mosammat Kamrunnahar on Thursday acquitted the five persons accused in the Banani Raintree Hotel rape case.

The verdict stated that that prosecution could not give any credible explanation as to why the case was filed 38 days after the incident.

The court instructed the police to submit reports to the court in future, after proper investigation. It was also said that the police should not accept any case if the complaints are made 72 hours after the rape incident.

Lawyers and human rights activists have raised questions over the judge's directives. Human rights activist Sultana Kamal said that this directive went against justice.

Law minister Anisul Huq was speaking to journalists on Saturday afternoon after an event at the Supreme Court Bar Council premises.

He said, "I want to state very clearly, I do not want to comment about the judge's verdict. But the statement made in her observation that the police should not accept a rape case 72 hours after the incident, is completely unlawful and unconstitutional."

The law minister said, "I am writing a letter to the chief justice tomorrow (Sunday) for action to be taken on her carrying out duties as judge. The letter will be sent tomorrow (Sunday)."

