Law minister to write to chief justice asking for action again the judge

The court instructed the police to submit reports to the court in future, after proper investigation. It was also said that the police should not accept any case if the complaints are made 72 hours after the rape incident.
Lawyers and human rights activists have raised questions over the judge's directives. Human rights activist Sultana Kamal said that this directive went against justice.
Law minister Anisul Huq was speaking to journalists on Saturday afternoon after an event at the Supreme Court Bar Council premises.
He said, "I want to state very clearly, I do not want to comment about the judge's verdict. But the statement made in her observation that the police should not accept a rape case 72 hours after the incident, is completely unlawful and unconstitutional."
The law minister said, "I am writing a letter to the chief justice tomorrow (Sunday) for action to be taken on her carrying out duties as judge. The letter will be sent tomorrow (Sunday)."