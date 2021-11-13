Law minister to write to chief justice asking for action again the judge

The judge of Dhaka's Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-7 came into the news after calling for no rape case to be accepted 72 hours after the incident.

Law minister Anisul Huq has said her observation is unlawful and unconstitutional. He said he would write to the chief justice to take action as to whether she is fit to carry out duties as a judge.

The judge of Dhaka's Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-7 Mosammat Kamrunnahar on Thursday acquitted the five persons accused in the Banani Raintree Hotel rape case.

The verdict stated that that prosecution could not give any credible explanation as to why the case was filed 38 days after the incident.