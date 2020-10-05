Lawyer seeks HC directives to remove the video of woman from social media

A lawyer has filed an appeal to the High Court to order BTRC (Bangladesh Telecom Regulatory Commission) to remove the video of torturing a woman after stripping her off in Noakhali from the social media.
He filed the petition with the virtual High Court bench of justice Mojibur Rahman Mia and Justice Md Mohiuddin on Monday.
Lawyer Abdullah Al Mamun told Prothom Alo that the court asked him to submit a written application in this regard.
A woman filed a case accusing nine miscreants of stripping off her in Begumganj area of the district and circulating a video of torture on the social media.
She also said the accused attempted to rape her, while tying up her husband. The accused made an indecent proposal, threatening to circulate the video of her for the last one month.
Police sources said the victim, 37, filed two cases—one under the Woman and Child Repression Prevention Act and another under the Pornography Control Act-- with the Begumganj police station on Sunday. Nine people were made accused in the cases.
The incident took place at Eklashpur union of Begumganj upazila in the beginning of September.