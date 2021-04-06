'Liton Farazi escapes from jail in disguise of Liton Sikder'

An accused, Liton Farazi, has reportedly escaped from jail by producing the bail order of another accused, Liton Sikder.
The incident took place at Shariatpur jail in the evening on 4 April 2021.
The jail authorities are searching for the accused, Liton Farazi, around the country, but his whereabouts are yet to be known as of Tuesday noon.
The authorities concerned have lodged a general diary (GD) with Palong model police station of Shariatpur.
Meanwhile, Shariatpur jail super officially informed the Inspector General (IG) of Prisons about the incident on Monday.
Acting jailer Amirul Islam mentioned in the GD that two accused were released from the jail on that day as per the rules. But due to an unintentional mistake, Liton Farazi deceitfully managed to get out of the jail in the guise of Liton Sikder.
According to the sources of Shariatpur jail and police, Farazi, from Wazirpur upazila of Barishal, has been accused in three cases and lives in the capital’s Bashabo area. However, the hometown of Sikder is in Shariatpur.
Citing the incident as a mistake, Golam Hossain, the jail super of Shariatpur district jail, sent a letter to the IG Prisons on 5 April.
The letter says Liton Farazi, son of Abdur Rab Farazi, has been released mistakenly from the jail on the bail order instead of Liton Sikder, son of Anwar Hossain Sikder.
As per the rules, a written explanation has been sought from the jailer and deputy jailer of Shariatpur district.
Jail super Golam Hossain and jailer Amirul were not available over phone to make comments when Prothom Alo correspondent approached them over phone.