'Liton Farazi escapes from jail in disguise of Liton Sikder'

An accused, Liton Farazi, has reportedly escaped from jail by producing the bail order of another accused, Liton Sikder.

The incident took place at Shariatpur jail in the evening on 4 April 2021.

The jail authorities are searching for the accused, Liton Farazi, around the country, but his whereabouts are yet to be known as of Tuesday noon.

The authorities concerned have lodged a general diary (GD) with Palong model police station of Shariatpur.

Meanwhile, Shariatpur jail super officially informed the Inspector General (IG) of Prisons about the incident on Monday.

Acting jailer Amirul Islam mentioned in the GD that two accused were released from the jail on that day as per the rules. But due to an unintentional mistake, Liton Farazi deceitfully managed to get out of the jail in the guise of Liton Sikder.