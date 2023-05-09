Former VC of Khulna Agricultural University jailed in rape case

A Khulna court has sent, prof Shahidur Rahman Khan, former vice-chancellor (VC) of Khulna Agricultural University, to jail in a case filed on the allegation of raping an employee of the university, reports UNB.
Khulna Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal judge Abdus Salam Khan passed the order rejecting the bail plea for Shahidur Rahman Khan, bench assistant of the court Rubel Khan said.
He said, accused Shahidur Rahman Khan’s personal assistant filed the case against him on 13 March. Khandaker Mazharul Anwar, registrar of the university, was also sued in the case for aiding and abetting the rape.
Earlier, Shahidur Rahman secured anticipatory bail from the High Court. After the expiry of the bail period, he surrendered before the lower court and again applied for bail on Monday afternoon. However, the judge rejected the petition and sent him to jail.
According to the case details, the victim worked as an employee of Khulna Agricultural University in 2021. Shahidur Rahman, the then vice-chancellor, lived alone on the fifth floor of the rented administrative building in Sonadanga area of the city. Since there was no provision for food, the registrar assigned the woman to arrange food for the vice-chancellor.
The woman, who was married, began delivering food to Shahidur every day. Taking advantage of the situation, the former VC tried to be close with her several occasions. After that, the victim reported the matter to the registrar.
Later, on the evening of 16 December, 2021, the then-VC raped her with the help of the registrar in a pre-planned manner when the victim went to give food, the case statement said.
The woman eventually went on to divorce her husband after getting a marriage proposal from Shahidur. Later he refused to marry her, and the woman approached the court.
The victim is understood to be still working at the university.