Former VC of Khulna Agricultural University jailed in rape case

A Khulna court has sent, prof Shahidur Rahman Khan, former vice-chancellor (VC) of Khulna Agricultural University, to jail in a case filed on the allegation of raping an employee of the university, reports UNB.

Khulna Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal judge Abdus Salam Khan passed the order rejecting the bail plea for Shahidur Rahman Khan, bench assistant of the court Rubel Khan said.

He said, accused Shahidur Rahman Khan’s personal assistant filed the case against him on 13 March. Khandaker Mazharul Anwar, registrar of the university, was also sued in the case for aiding and abetting the rape.