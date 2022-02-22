Crime

Local Awami League leader killed in Jashore

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

A local Awami League leader was allegedly hacked to death by a group of assailants in Jashore on Monday evening, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Thandu Mia, 44, member of ward no. 4 of Patibila Union Parishad in Chougacha upazila.

Six more people sustained injuries in the attack. They have been identified as Mominur Rahman, 44, Abdul Hamid, 45, Wasim Sarkar, 32, Tito, 32, Abu Bakar Siddique, 40, and Mokbul Hossain, 35, from Patibila village.

Advertisement
Advertisement

According to witnesses, they were sitting at a tea stall at Patibila Bazar around 7.00pm when some 10 people, including Tito, Ibrahim, Selim, Tota and Ashraf, attacked them with sharp weapons and sticks over an old enmity.

Locals rushed the injured to Chougacha Upazila Health Complex. Of them, Thandu, Mominur and Abdul were later shifted to Jashore General Hospital, where the physician declared Thandu dead.

Saiful Alam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Chougacha police station, said, "Efforts are on to arrest the accused."

Advertisement
Read more from Crime
Post Comment
Advertisement