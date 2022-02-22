Local Awami League leader killed in Jashore

A local Awami League leader was allegedly hacked to death by a group of assailants in Jashore on Monday evening, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Thandu Mia, 44, member of ward no. 4 of Patibila Union Parishad in Chougacha upazila.

Six more people sustained injuries in the attack. They have been identified as Mominur Rahman, 44, Abdul Hamid, 45, Wasim Sarkar, 32, Tito, 32, Abu Bakar Siddique, 40, and Mokbul Hossain, 35, from Patibila village.