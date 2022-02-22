Local Awami League leader killed in Jashore

According to witnesses, they were sitting at a tea stall at Patibila Bazar around 7.00pm when some 10 people, including Tito, Ibrahim, Selim, Tota and Ashraf, attacked them with sharp weapons and sticks over an old enmity.
Locals rushed the injured to Chougacha Upazila Health Complex. Of them, Thandu, Mominur and Abdul were later shifted to Jashore General Hospital, where the physician declared Thandu dead.
Saiful Alam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Chougacha police station, said, "Efforts are on to arrest the accused."