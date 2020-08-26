Rape of DU student

Lone accused Majnu indicted

Prothom Alo English Desk

A tribunal on Wednesday framed charges against lone accused Md Majnu in a case filed over the rape of a Dhaka University student in city's Kurmitola area on 5 January, reports UNB.


The charges were framed by Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-7 judge Begum Mosammat Kamrunnahar virtually.

Majnu pleaded not guilty.

The court fixed 9 September for recording testimonies of the witnesses.

On 16 March, Investigation Officer Abu Bakar Siddique, inspector of Detective Branch (DB),submitted the charge sheet to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court.

On 16 January, Mojnu confessed before a court to his crime.

According to the case statement, Mojnu choked the girl and dragged her to a nearby bush where he hit her and tried to kill her after rape.

He also looted the victim's belongings, including a handset and a bag.

