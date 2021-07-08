Mostly low income people fined for violating ‘strict restrictions’

Abul Hossain from Barishal district used to earn his living by selling tea and biscuits in front of the Dhaka New Market Gate-1.

Since 1 July, he has stopped his business in compliance with the ongoing ‘strict restrictions’. Unfortunately, his stall was looted on Monday midnight. Abul rushed to the spot in the morning when he heard the bad news, but was arrested by police for breaching the strict restrictions.

On Wednesday, the poor tea vendor was produced before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court. The court fined him Tk 100 for violating Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) ordinance. At 2:00pm that day, Abul Hossain was released from detention.