Lower courts grant bail to 18,649 accused virtually

Lower courts and tribunals across the country in the last 10 working days have granted bail to 18,649 accused after hearing their pleas virtually, reports state-run news agency BSS.

Supreme Court spokesperson and High Court Division Special Officer Md Saifur Rahman said the lower courts and tribunals across the country in the last 10 working days have disposed of 33,523 bail pleas and allowed bail to 18,649 accused.

“Of the total number of accused who got bail in the last eight days, 211 were juvenile. The lower courts and tribunals on 26 April disposed of 3,023 bail pleas and allowed bail to 1,593 accused,” he added.