Police constable killed at home over enmity

Noakhali District Police Line constable Raisul Amin, 30, was killed in an attack by his rivals at his home in the Basra village of Daudkandi upazila on Sunday, reports UNB.

Raisul’s mother Rokeya Begum, 50 and his brother Sumon Sarkar, 32 also sustained injuries in the attack. They are undergoing treatment at a hospital at the moment, police said.

Sumon Sarkar, the injured brother of the deceased constable, said that some 25-30 locals, including Din Islam, Manik, Saddam, Hashem, Farhad and Mehedi attacked their house in the morning and beat them up randomly. The attackers also set the house on fire after vandalising it.