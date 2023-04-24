Police constable killed at home over enmity

Noakhali District Police Line constable Raisul Amin, 30, was killed in an attack by his rivals at his home in the Basra village of Daudkandi upazila on Sunday, reports UNB.
Raisul’s mother Rokeya Begum, 50 and his brother Sumon Sarkar, 32 also sustained injuries in the attack. They are undergoing treatment at a hospital at the moment, police said.
Sumon Sarkar, the injured brother of the deceased constable, said that some 25-30 locals, including Din Islam, Manik, Saddam, Hashem, Farhad and Mehedi attacked their house in the morning and beat them up randomly. The attackers also set the house on fire after vandalising it.
Raisul was taken to the emergency of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) at 2:00 pm on Sunday where he was declared dead by doctors.
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Dhaka Medical College Hospital police outpost Md Masud Mia confirmed the matter. He said that the concerned police station has been reported about the incidents. Legal proceedings are underway.
Raisul was the son of retired military man Ali Ahmed of Basra village in Daudkandi upazila.