Madrasa student arrested under DSA

Police has arrested a madrasa student from Chakaria on Sunday for allegedly recording a video with derogatory remarks on prime minister Sheikh Hasina and uploading it on Facebook.

The arrestee was identified as Md Nurul Ajad, 29, a 3rd year student of Amjadia Rafiqul Ulum Fazil Madrasa.

Cox’s Bazar police superintendent Hasanujjaman said Nurul recorded a video hurling obscene language towards Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League over Saturday’s incident as to Hefazat leader Maulana Mamunul Haque.

Later the accused uploaded the video on Facebook, said police.