Madrasa teacher arrested for beating student in Sirajganj

Siraganj
Police on Sunday night arrested a Madrasa teacher for allegedly beating up a nine-year-old student on charges of mobile theft in Salanga of Siraganj's Ullapara, reports UNB.

The arrested person is Muhtamim Ershad Ali, a teacher of Chariya Shika Dakshinpara Qawmi Madrasa in Ullapara.

Officer-in-charge of Salanga police station Abdul Kader Zilani said Ershad has beaten up the child with a bamboo stick leaving him severely wounded on Saturday after his mobile phone had been stolen from his room.

Later, family members of victim Merajul Islam rescued the boy and hospitalised, the OC said. Mejarul's mother filed a case at Salanga police station, he added.

