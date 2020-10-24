Madrasa teacher arrested for ‘raping’ female student in Natore

Police arrested a madrasa teacher as he allegedly raped a female student of sixth grade in Kalikapur of Baraigram upazila in Natore, reports UNB.
The accused Mufti Ismail Hossain, teacher of Umme Hatun Womens' Madrasa, was arrested in a drive in the afternoon.
Officer-in-charge of Baraigram police station Anowarul Islam said Ismail raped the girl in February.
The girl remained mum due to fear of the teacher, OC said.
Victim's mother filed a case after the girl disclosed the matter to her.