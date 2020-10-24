Madrasa teacher arrested for ‘raping’ female student in Natore

Prothom Alo English Desk
Natore
Arrest illustration
Arrest illustration

Police arrested a madrasa teacher as he allegedly raped a female student of sixth grade in Kalikapur of Baraigram upazila in Natore, reports UNB.

The accused Mufti Ismail Hossain, teacher of Umme Hatun Womens' Madrasa, was arrested in a drive in the afternoon.

Advertisement

Officer-in-charge of Baraigram police station Anowarul Islam said Ismail raped the girl in February.

The girl remained mum due to fear of the teacher, OC said.

Victim's mother filed a case after the girl disclosed the matter to her.

More News

PBI arrests another cop over Raihan’s death in 'custody’

PBI arrests another cop over Raihan’s death in 'custody’

Sinha murder case to be settled soon: RAB DG

Sinha murder case to be settled soon: RAB DG

Crimes against humanity: Death warrant issued against Syed Mohamamd Kaisar

Crimes against humanity: Death warrant issued against Syed Mohamamd Kaisar

62 arrested in anti-drug drive in city

Arrest illustration