Madrasa teachers detained for ‘molesting’ children in Feni, Sylhet

Prothom Alo English Desk
Two madrasa teachers were arrested in connection with two separate incidents of child molestation in Feni and Sylhet, reports UNB.

In Feni, Hafez Abu Naser, teacher of Darul Arkan Tahfizul Quran Madrasa in Chhagalnaiya area was arrested for abusing two boys.

Chhagalnaiya police station officer-in-charge Md Mezbah Uddin said Naser was arrested on Monday after one of the victims’ father filed a case over the matter.

The victims were sent to Sadar Hospital for medical tests, he said.

In Sylhet, another madrasa teacher was arrested for sexually harassing an 11-year-old girl in Shah Paran area of the city.

The arrestee Hridoy Mia, 28, was also a private tutor of the victim.

Shah Paran police station officer-in-charge Abdul Kayum said victim’s relatives caught Hridoy and informed police on Tuesday.

The matter came to light after the child fell sick and disclosed the matter to her mother, he said.

