Madrasa teachers detained for ‘molesting’ children in Feni, Sylhet

Two madrasa teachers were arrested in connection with two separate incidents of child molestation in Feni and Sylhet, reports UNB.

In Feni, Hafez Abu Naser, teacher of Darul Arkan Tahfizul Quran Madrasa in Chhagalnaiya area was arrested for abusing two boys.

Chhagalnaiya police station officer-in-charge Md Mezbah Uddin said Naser was arrested on Monday after one of the victims’ father filed a case over the matter.

The victims were sent to Sadar Hospital for medical tests, he said.